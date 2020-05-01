SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after members of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office's street crimes unit foiled his escape Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

A Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office states deputies went to the Artisan at Salado Falls apartment homes on Binz-Engleman Road looking for Darmarqus Stouton, who was wanted on eight warrants for charges including unlawful carry of a weapon, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana.

Authorities said they were told Stouton wasn't home, but after looking through the apartment, deputies said they found drywall from the ceiling on the floor of one of the bedrooms, leading them to believe Stouton was in the attic.

Deputies looked in the attic and eventually found Stouton hiding in an apartment several units over. The whole ordeal took more than 30 minutes, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested on a charge of evading arrest, along with the eight other charges for which he was wanted.

Deputies said that they had previously stopped Stouton, but he ran from deputies and was unable to be found.

