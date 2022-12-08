Fuel truck flips on Loop 1604 in Von Ormy

It happened Thursday morning at Loop 1604 and I-35 on the far southwest side.

Example video title will go here for this video

VON ORMY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued after the big rig rolled over on in the Von Ormy area.

It happened Thursday morning at Loop 1604 and I-35 on the far southwest side.

It is not clear what led up to the accident, but the driver was extricated by emergency crews. He reportedly refused treatment from EMS services. There were no other injuries reported.

Officials say the truck was also leaking fuel. Officials say the leak was plugged and the spill was mitigated by crews.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.