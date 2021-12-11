Frost Tower goes blue in honor of 'World Diabetes Day'

Beginning Friday, Nov. 12, the Frost Tower will officially turn blue.

SAN ANTONIO — November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the downtown Frost Tower will be shining blue ahead of World Diabetes Day.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 12, the Frost Tower will officially turn blue. It will last through Sunday, Nov. 14.

In addition, JDRF, a nonprofit organization aimed at finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes, families will gather for a special ceremony on Friday, Nov.14 at Legacy Park in honor of the new lighting display.

The lighting ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m. at Legacy Park on 103 West Houston Street.

If you are interested in attending, you can get more details about JDRF’s lighting ceremony by visiting the Facebook event page.