Does your porch need a makeover?

Vacuuming your porch might sound odd, but experts say it can help you get to hard-to-reach areas. Also, there are some ways to brighten things up to your liking.

SAN ANTONIO — From a potted plant to a new welcome mat and some paint that pops – you can make some sweeping changes to your main entrance on the cheap. Check out these recommendations from interior design experts.

Where to start:

Vacuuming to remove debris that's hard to reach

Dusting to get rid of cobwebs

Rain chains collect water and can provide a bit of shade and privacy

Yard art can be put inside of a pot or placed on your porch

"A lot of people kind of use them as 'jewelry' for their patios. We also have yard art. You can put it inside of a pot," Robin Norton of Rainbow Gardens, a nursery in Helotes, said.

Other ideas:

To add a pop of color, consider painting your front door

Add personalized items to give it your own touch

Hang some lights to create ambiance

Norton encourages people to think of things that make them happy – and start there.

"I want to put things in my yard and on my porch that are a reflection of me - and things that I enjoy looking at," Norton said.

If you add lighting, experts believe that simple addition can give it a cozy feel at the end of the day when your porch would otherwise be dark and not as welcoming.