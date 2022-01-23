Does your porch need a makeover?

SAN ANTONIO — From a potted plant to a new welcome mat and some paint that pops – you can make some sweeping changes to your main entrance on the cheap. Check out these recommendations from interior design experts.
Where to start:
- Vacuuming to remove debris that's hard to reach
- Dusting to get rid of cobwebs
- Rain chains collect water and can provide a bit of shade and privacy
- Yard art can be put inside of a pot or placed on your porch
"A lot of people kind of use them as 'jewelry' for their patios. We also have yard art. You can put it inside of a pot," Robin Norton of Rainbow Gardens, a nursery in Helotes, said.
Other ideas:
- To add a pop of color, consider painting your front door
- Add personalized items to give it your own touch
- Hang some lights to create ambiance
Norton encourages people to think of things that make them happy – and start there.
"I want to put things in my yard and on my porch that are a reflection of me - and things that I enjoy looking at," Norton said.
If you add lighting, experts believe that simple addition can give it a cozy feel at the end of the day when your porch would otherwise be dark and not as welcoming.
If you're still not sure where to start to perk up your porch, try looking at buying a new welcome mat. Some people use more than one to create a layered look.