From treacherous ice to dangerous cold in Kerrville

Ice on the roads was the problem this morning, now the tumbling temps

SAN ANTONIO — Accumulating sleet was the problem in Kerrville this morning. However, a man who works at a Kerrville La Quinta says this storm was nothing like last year in San Antonio, especially when it comes to the roads.

"This is nothing compared to San Antonio last year. Nothing. It was really bad. The snow came down really hard, froze up the roads. The bridges were closed. We couldn't get from A to B," said Daniel Garza.

Even though there are few cars and trucks on the road he's expecting a packed house tonight. He added, "Maybe the people that are coming in are away from their loved ones so they need a place to stay to be safe, so they'll spend the night and leave in the morning."

The City’s Public Works Department is offering these inclement weather tips…

When it comes to solid waste and trash, the city says to leave bins at the edge of the road spaced three feet away from other objects. They’ll continue to run service unless it becomes unsafe. If they do stop services, they’ll add a Saturday service.

Take it slow if you must drive. City officials will monitor road and bridge conditions and de-ice as needed.

Turn off irrigation systems. Runoff water can cause black ice on roads and sidewalks. If you need help shutting off your irrigation system, the city says to contact a licensed irrigator.

Wrap and insulate your pipes and make sure all water hoses are disconnected. That will prevent breaks and bursts. Don’t forget pipes in the attic and crawl spaces as well.