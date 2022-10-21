Frito-Lay has three new chip flavors aimed toward FIFA fans

The 3 flavors: Lay's Adobadas features a combination of chili, tomato and lime, bacon-wrapped jalapeno chips, and wavy carnitas street tacos chips, CNN reports.

SAN ANTONIO — Frito-Lay announced three chip flavors in honor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The new kinds are: Lay's Adobadas which features a combination of chili, tomato and lime, bacon-wrapped jalapeno chips, and wavy carnitas street tacos chips.

All three flavors are available nationwide in grocery stores or at snacks.com.

Lay's customers can also join the company's "pass the ball challenge" by scanning the QR code on the back of a chip bag.

That allows people to register their image onto a platform where they'll be able to root with other fans for their favorite teams.

Someone could even win a trip to the final game!

The world cup starts November 20 and runs through December 18.

