Fired Frisco officer allegedly had inappropriate relationship with 14-year-old student, police say

Kendal Augustus, 34, was arrested on charges that include sexual assault of a child and indecency.

FRISCO, Texas — A now-fired Frisco police officer has been arrested following allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student, authorities said.

Police said 34-year-old Kendal Augustus, who was most recently a school resource officer, was terminated and arrested Wednesday after allegations involving a Frisco ISD student that dated back to the 2017-2018 school year.

The department said it learned of the allegations on June 8, 2023, and placed Augustus on leave during the investigation.

Details on the investigation were not released.

Augustus was charged with sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and sexual performance of a child. He was booked into the Denton County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

The 34-year-old had been with the Frisco Police Department since 2015.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson released a statement on the arrest:

"As a member of the Frisco Police Department and a resident of this community, I am appalled by the actions of this former officer. He violated the trust of our community, the ethical standards of this department, and the values of our noble profession.

The members of our School Resource Officer Unit have professionally demonstrated that they work diligently to build relationships with, and ensure the safety of, the faculty and students they serve. Unfortunately, the actions of one individual have sought to undermine the role entrusted to them.