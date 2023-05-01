Frisco Fair canceled for remainder of schedule, permit revoked by city

The city cited safety concerns for its decision to revoke the fair's special events permit.

FRISCO, Texas — The City of Frisco has revoked the permit for the Frisco Fair, effectively canceling the remainder of the two-week event.

The city on Monday cited public safety concerns for the decision to take away the fair's special events permit.

According to the city, the police department received multiple calls to the fair over the weekend in regards to "disruptive behavior, arguments, fights and gunshots."

The police response, according to the city, required 26 officers for calls on Saturday, April 29, alone.

The city did not detail what led to the calls, but said the decision to revoke the permit was based on an assessment of what had occurred.

Frisco police on Sunday dispelled rumors swirling on social media about gunshots being fired at the fair. The department would only say that it responded to multiple disturbances in that area -- including a shots fired call -- but said that no gunshot victims were found, and no arrests made.

The fair had been slated to run through Sunday, May 14.

Refunds for any pre-sold tickets should be addressed with the fair itself, the city said.