The rain might be closing roads and wreaking havoc in San Antonio, but just west of the city in Concan, recent heavy rainfall is a good thing.

Residents along the Frio River in the small town of Concan Tuesday said the river level was the highest they’d seen in years.

“It’s been 11 years… since 2007 was the last time it was flowing like this,” said one resident.

That’s a good thing for this population of a couple hundred people. Since their economy depends on tourists visiting the river. The small community thrives on its rental homes, tubing businesses, and restaurants.

Donny Haggerton owns Vacation Frio River, a rental property destination right on the water.

Haggerton said his business took a hit this summer when the drought caused the water levels to reach low levels.

“The families [who come here] look forward to their vacations that they plan a year in advance,” said Haggerton.

“And to come out here and the river be low, it’s a big disappointment.”

Haggerton’s isn’t the only business that took a hit. Leah Guerrero also owns a rental business.

“Our livelihoods depend on the river. When it’s dry it hurts all of us,” she said.

Brett Rimkins, Garner State Park concessionaire said water flow is measured by Cubic feet Per Second, or CFS.

Rimkins said the water got as low as 9 CFS this summer. The appropriate water flow for tubing is anywhere from 25 - 150 CFS.

Now, after recent rain, Rimkins said the water level is at nearly 500 CFS. Which makes for pretty fast, and exciting tubing.

That’s something Haggerton is looking forward to.

“The rain has really been a blessing, we’ve missed it… prayed for it, and we’ll welcome any more.”

© 2018 KENS