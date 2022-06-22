Frio River reaches zero water flow, latest data shows

The water levels at the river have been steadily declining since June 15 dropping over a foot in the last couple of days, the graph shows.

CONCAN, Texas — The Frio River in Concan has stopped flowing as of June 22 according to a chart on the water data government site.

Typically, there are 359 cubic feet per second of water, and this is based on 96 years of water records. The least amount of water flow in the Frio River was recorded to be at 0.70 cubic feet per second in 1953, nearly 70 years ago.

There has not been any recorded precipitation at the river in several days, in fact, the San Antonio area is currently under stage 2 water restrictions with New Braunfels being under Stage 3 due to drought conditions.

San Antonio has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures for several days in a row with triple digit heat and no rain chances continuing on for the next several days.

