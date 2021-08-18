Frio Regional Hospital hires first General Surgeon in over 10 years

Frio Regional Hospital is designated a critical access hospital, meaning they have less than 25 hospital beds in their facility.

PEARSALL, Texas — It’s been about three weeks since the Frio Regional Hospital in Pearsall hired its first general surgeon in more than 10 years, Dr. Harold Campbell said.

“This is a very humbling experience, but it’s also a very gratifying experience to come here in a rural community and really serve the people,” Dr. Campbell said.

He’s the only general surgeon in about a 120-mile radius.

“I think this affects a great deal of people, and there are a large number of people that will benefit from Dr. Campbell's presence is Frio Regional,” Frio Regional Hospital CEO John Hughson said.

Hughson says this gives the hospital in this rural part of town access to the surgical needs they might have. Before, people would have to travel as far as San Antonio.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to help people stay closer to home around those they love. The ones they love and trust, and see at the grocery stores, that brings a different level of comfort to our community,” Hughson said.

It’s that level of comfort Dr. Campbell says he grew up without.

“I’m from a rural area. I wanted to go back to a rural area. I really enjoy the culture of rural America. I like how friendly people are. How if you help someone else, their family members know that you’ve done it, and they also come and see you,” Dr. Campbell said.

Frio Regional Hospital is designated a critical access hospital, meaning they have less than 25 hospital beds in their facility.

The clear differences between the rural hospital and larger San Antonio hospitals come down to size and resources. But, with the new addition, the hospital says opportunities will follow.

“People need surgical services, just like they need medical services. For me to be able to provide that to the people who are most at need and have the least access to care -- that makes going to medical school all worth it,” Dr. Campbell said.