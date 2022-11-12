Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk.
Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.
Mabry was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
Police said he's new to the area.
If you know where he may be or have seen him, you're asked to call the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.