Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk.

Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.

Mabry was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Police said he's new to the area.

