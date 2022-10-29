'I miss him' | Friends and family of young father killed in crash raise money for funeral

Joe Palacios died after the car he was riding in crashed into a utility pole; driver arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family of 26-year-old Joe Palacios gathered Saturday for a barbeque plate sale to raise money to pay for his funeral.

The benefit was held directly across from the site where a car he was riding in crashed last Wednesday.

San Antonio police said Palacios was in the passenger seat of his friend's car when the vehicle left the road on West Commerce at 36th Street. The car wrapped around the pole and trapped Palacios inside.

He was freed but died after arriving at the hospital.

The driver, who is identified as 27-year-old Matthew Martinez, left the scene as police arrived. Officers were able to track Martinez down and take him into custody after an evaluation found him to be intoxicated.

Martinez was arrested and faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

After learning of his friend's death, Andres Serna said he broke down in tears.

"I already miss him. As soon as I got the call I broke down crying. I couldn't believe it," said Serna.

Serna said their friendship spanned over six years, and they never went a day without speaking to one another. Serna will miss the phone calls but will miss seeing Palacios be a father even more to his 4-year-old son.

"He had a good relationship with his son and people respect that," he said.

Ultimately, Serna wants people to know how much his friend was loved. It's a sentiment Palacios' older sister expressed.

"My brother was loved and will continue to be loved by many,' said Monica Rubio.