SAN ANTONIO — Postseason high school football is back in south Texas, and KENS is here to provide you with all the updates you need!

First off: We go to D.W. Rutledge Stadium in northeast San Antonio. There, the Judson Rockets were strong on both sides of the ball, defeated the Hays Rebels by a score of 49-14.

A few miles away, at Comalander Stadium, it was a much tighter affair between Brennan and Johnson. But the Bears held off the Jaguars in the second half to emerge victorious, 33-28.

At Dub Farris Athletic Complex, the Churchill Chargers faced off against the Brandeis Broncos to being the postseason. Despite the Chargers winning the halftime advantage, the Broncos romped for four touchdowns in the third quarter en route to a 49-38 victory.

Meanwhile, a lone trip to the end zone is all the Warren Warriors could muster against the Madison Mavericks Friday night at Heroes Stadium. Madison is moving on after winning 35-7.

