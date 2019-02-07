TEXAS, USA — With the fourth of July right around the corner, AAA is offering a free 'Tipsy Towing' service to keep drunk drivers off the road.

After 20 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during the 2017 Independence Day holiday period, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to prevent drunk drivers from sticking their keys in their ignitions and putting lives at risk.

AAA Texas is advising the public to call for a cab, ride-sharing service or plan an overnight stay before popping the caps off the bottles.

But, as a last resort, the 'Tipsy Tow' service will be available between July 4 at 6 p.m. and July 5 at 6 a.m.

There are a few things the company wants drivers to note:

The free tow home is of up to 10 miles

Drivers should expect to pay the rate charged if the tow exceeds the 10 mile limit

You cannot request to tow an inoperable vehicle

You cannot request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or another location other than driver's home or hotel where are are a registered guest

You cannot request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas

You cannot request for a taxi service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle

If you're in need of the AAA Texas service, you can give them a call at 1-800-222-4357. The number for the free service can be dialed by drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver.

Stay safe on the roads and enjoy the holiday the smart way!