Free swimming at SA Natatorium for Spring Break

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is offering free swimming for the second week of Spring Break.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department announced the free swimming on their Facebook page Monday.

Back by popular demand, FREE SPRING BREAK OPEN SWIM!! 💦🙌 Enjoy Week II of Spring Break at the San Antonio Natatorium,... Posted by San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, March 14, 2022

Some school districts and universities in San Antonio had their spring break last week, while others are off the week of March 14-18.

The free open swim this week is from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. at the San Antonio Natatorium Monday, March 14 to Friday, March 18.

The free outdoor city pools remain closed until the summer season. The city is also looking for lifeguards and are offering a $700 incentive bonus.

See below for more information: