Dive into these free swim lessons in San Antonio ??

The City of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department offers classes year-round, but the catch is in signing up early. Here's everything you need to know...

SAN ANTONIO — The city's popular free swimming lessons are back in full swing. If you want to take the dive and sign up, you'll need to plan ahead.

The sessions for October are all booked through the City of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department, but more sessions are expected to open up at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, for November.

Click here once registration opens and search “group swim” to see which sessions are available for November 1 through November 12.

It's important to note the city offers group lessons for free for people four and up – but private lessons are not free.

Classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the San Antonio Natatorium, located at 1430 W Cesar East Chavez Boulevard near I-10 and Buena Vista Street on the west side near Sidney Lanier High School.

These are the categories you will be able to sign up for once registration opens:

Group Swim Lessons Pre-School Level 1: Ages 4 & 5

Group Swim Lessons Pre-School Level 2: Ages 4 & 5

Group Swim Lessons School Age Level 1: Ages 6-12

Group Swim Lessons School Age Level 2: Ages 6-12

Group Swim Lessons Level 3 and 4: Ages 6-12

Group Swim Lessons: Ages 13+

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the number one cause of unintentional death for children between the ages of one and four.