San Antonio — Hemisfair Park is hosting a Back to School Bash offering free school supplies, health screenings, and entertainment on Saturday evening.

From 6 pm to 8 pm on Saturday, August 11, head over to Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair Park downtown to enjoy the free event. It's geared to support students, teachers, and parents in San Antonio.

There will also be a screening of the 2017 movie "Breaking Legs" at dusk.

Here is more of what you can expect:

*Music from DJ Mayhem

*Interactive Art Exhibits

*Back to School Supplies

*Health & Wellness Demonstrations

*Appearance by Cha Cha the Tree Frog

*Gardopia Gardens will have a gardening workshop

*Edwards Aquifer will have an activity table

*Cotton Candy Creationz will be spinning your favorite flavors strawberry and raspberry.

* Pinot's Palette will be on-site for students to paint a canvas

* Grab a lemonade from The Lemonade Stand

* Soccer Shots soccer fun

*“Breaking Legs” Movie Screening at Sunset!

