Free photos with Santa returns to Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is once again bringing back its tradition of offering a free visit with Santa along with a free printed 4X6 photo.

SAN ANTONIO — It is that time of year again when children visit Santa to tell him their hopes and dreams for Christmas morning.

The Santa's Wonderland experience will begin this Saturday, November 5 and run through Saturday, December 24.

When Santa arrives at Bass Pro Shops Saturday, the shop will host a free outdoor tailgare party with a Christmas village theme and free games, activities and giveaways.

Photo sessions will start on Sunday, November 6. Reservations are recommended and are already available online.

