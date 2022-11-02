Time to clean up around the house: San Antonio's free landfill day is Saturday!

This Saturday morning is free landfill day for Solid Waste Management customers. Please bring your ID and a copy of your CPS Energy bill for proof of residency.

SAN ANTONIO — Free landfill day is here! It's the perfect opportunity to get rid of some unwanted stuff cluttering up your home or garage.

San Antonio Solid Waste Management customers will have the opportunity to dump off their unwanted bulky items July 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are three locations where you can drop off your items, and this is only available for residents who pay the solid waste rate.

You must bring a valid picture ID, plus a copy of your most recent CPS Energy statement showing payment of the fee. You should cover the waste with a tarp.

No roofing materials, sheet rock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber or other construction materials will be allowed, along with no industrial or commercial waste.

Locations:

Republic Services Landfill: 7000 I-10 E, San Antonio, TX 78219

7000 I-10 E, San Antonio, TX 78219 TDS Transfer Station (Bulky items only – no bagged garbage): 11601 Starcrest, San Antonio, TX 78247 (Customers may be required to wear a safety vest, which is provided)

11601 Starcrest, San Antonio, TX 78247 (Customers may be required to wear a safety vest, which is provided) Waste Management Landfill: 8611 Covel Road, San Antonio, TX 78252 (Customers may be required to wear a safety vest, which is provided)

Items that can be dropped off:

Appliances

Bagged litter (only at landfills)

Carpet

Fencing material

Furniture

Mattresses

Tires (limit 6 passenger car tires per household)

Toilets

Water heaters

