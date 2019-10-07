SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting a Free Landfill Day this Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to the City's Solid Waste Management Department, the day is the "perfect opportunity" to get rid of unwanted brush, waste, and household hazardous waste free of charge.

The event is only available to San Antonio residents who pay a solid waste rate. Residents must bring a valid picture ID and a copy of their most recent CPS Energy Statement.

Sites participating in the event will accept appliances, bagged litter, brush, carpet, fencing material, furniture, mattresses, tires, toilets, and water heaters.

The city will not accept roofing materials, sheet rock, dirt, brick, lumber, or construction materials. Additionally, no industrial, commercial, or construction waste will be accepted. Loads must be covered with a tarp, the city says.

These sites will be accepting materials:

Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216

Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216

Republic Services Landfill, 7000 IH 10 E, 78219

Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center, 2755 Rigsby Avenue, 78222

Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center, 1531 Frio City Road, 78226

Southside Brush & Bulky Waste Collection Center, 5450 Castroville Rd. 78227

Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection Center, 7030 Culebra Rd. 78238

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Road, 78252

Waste Management Landfill, 8611 Covel Road, 78252

City of San Antonio