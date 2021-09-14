Free kayaking this weekend at Woodlawn Lake Park

Spots are limited, but can be reserved online. Pets are welcome, too.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've always wanted to hit the water in a kayak, now's your chance. There's a free opportunity to do so this Saturday on the west side.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation is partnering with Texas River Company for a day of free kayaking at Woodlawn Lake Park, located at 1103 Cincinnati Avenue.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 18 near the basketball courts and lake pier.

Guests are encouraged to reserve their free kayak adventure online.

Although spots are limited, walk-ups are welcome.