Free job support services at the San Antonio Public Library branches

Job searching can be daunting and frustrating but there are free resources to help at library branches across the City of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Public Library system is offering job support services at no cost across the city so you can pursue the perfect position. You do not need to go far to find Learning Center. There are five locations across the city.

Alice Fernandez created a new resume as she seeks a career change at the McCreless Library Learning Center.

“They are so friendly and patient and kind,” she said. “You can ask them 100 questions and they are just so happy to help you.”

Fernandez said she did not have a computer at home, so she went to the library to create her resume on a public computer. That is when she found the Learning Center and was able to get one-on-one help from training officer Lodie Mueller.

“Once I completed that resume, I asked her to look at it and read and see if she had any suggestions,” Fernandez said. “She was really good with words because I am not good with words.”

The learning center also helped Robert Mendiola redo his resume.

“When you start the process for a job search, it can be overwhelming,” he said. “There are so many tools. So many suggestions. Everyone giving you advice.”

Mueller helped him reorganize his resume.

“We were able to get my resume, which was a little outdated, it was two pages long," he said. "With the help of the library, we were able to get it to one page.”

He said that he got almost an immediate response when he sent out his new resume to employers.

“They said it was clean and it was very well put together,” Mendiola said. “I had several people reach out once I turned in my resume.”

He decided to sign up for mock interview coaching since he has a few interviews coming up.

“I’m hoping to get an offer pretty soon,” Mendiola said.

Meanwhile, others were improving their language skills by learning English.

“Before I came here, it was hard for me to speak very good English,” said Bienvenu Ntumba who is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and has lived in San Antonio for about eight months.

“Now, I can speak, hear, write.”

Lodie Mueller is the training officer at the McCreless Library Branch. She said she meets adult learners where they are at. She works with people one-on-one or in groups. Walk-ins are welcomed but you can also make an appointment. You can use the center one time or as many times as needed. Services include technology training on computers and personal devices, job support including job searches, job applications, resume writing, and interview coaching, plus a bit of yoga.

“They come to us as a last resort when they are ready to pull their hair out after trying something for a million times and not getting it or they come here with shame that they don’t know technology,” Mueller said. “I am committed to creating a safe space for people because a lot of time people come in here and they feel anxious. They feel bad about not knowing things.”

Each service costs the same.

“Not a penny,” Mueller said. “It just costs you the courage to walk in the door.”

Five library locations currently offer learning centers including:

Bazan

2200 W. Commerce St., 78207

Hours: Tues-Sat 1-6 p.m.

210-207-9168

Carver

3350 W. Commerce, St., 78220

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 1-6 p.m.

210-207-9188

Johnston

6307 Sun Valley Dr., 78227

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 1-6 p.m.

210-207-9249

McCreless

1023 Ada St., 78223

Tue.-Sat. 1-6 p.m.

210-207-9178

Westfall

611 Rosedale Ct., 78201

Hours: Mon-Fri. 1-6 p.m.

210-207-9220

Two other locations at the Central and Memorial Branches will open once renovations are complete.