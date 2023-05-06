Free gun safes and locks to be given away as part of gun violence prevention efforts

The commissioners are joining forces with University Health to prevent people, particularly young people, from accessing guns that are not secured properly.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Commissioners announced a new gun safety initiative aimed at promoting safe gun ownership.

Bexar County will distribute 3,800 portable handgun safes and 1,000 handgun cable locks free of charge to residents.

Residents must register in advance at www.gunsafety4bexar.org to receive a gun case and/or gunlock. Only one handgun safe and one gunlock will be given to each household.

About $145,000 in funding for this initiative is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Distribution events will be held throughout the county this summer as follows:

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Padre Park, 6515 Padre Dr, SATX 78214

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Bullis County Park, 27583 Blanco Rd, SATX 78258

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Pletz County Park, 3831 Belgium Lane, SATX 78219

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Comanche Park, 2600 Rigsby, SATX 78222

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Rodriguez Park, 2060 Rodriguez, SATX 78227

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

