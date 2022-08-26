Free gas cards being given out by Catholic Charities

The $50 fuel cards will be given out at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1801 West Cesar E Chavez Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO — Even with gas prices going down, drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump. That's why free fuel cards are being given out by Catholic Charities as part of their "Fuel From the Heart" program.

The $50 fuel cards will be given out at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1801 West Cesar E Chavez Boulevard. The event takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Catholic Charities is teaming up with Valero to provide the gas cards. One card per household will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The community is asked to line up along Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Staff and volunteers will be on site to direct traffic, help people fill out forms and give out the fuel cards.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Valero who share in our mission of supporting the community and helping to provide fuel to families across San Antonio,” Catholic Charities’ President/CEO, J. Antonio Fernandez said.

According to AAA. the national average this week was $3.92 which is about 50 cents lower than last month's average.

Dr. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said there are a lot of factors that contribute to prices, like weather and the economy.