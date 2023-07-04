Free, fun Easter weekend activities

Having fun this Easter holiday weekend does not have to break the bank.

SAN ANTONIO — There is plenty to do during the Easter holiday whether you want to do something as a family, with your main squeeze, or alone.

Have some egg-tra fun at the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be activities and crafts.

“Fun for the whole family,” said Sara Bigham a lifestyle contributor for Eventbrite. “Kids 12 and under can do the egg hunt, but there’s also going to be the food trucks and games and even a live DJ.”

Saturday night head to the Second Saturday Night Art Market at Main Plaza starting at 6 p.m. There will be music and art. Then watch a free show.

“You’re going to be able to take advantage of that award-winning San Fernando Cathedral light show,” Bigham said. “It happens at nine and 9:30 every Saturday, so come for the art, come for the shopping, stay for the beautiful light show.”

Sunday, April 9 take a moment to center yourself after all the Easter activities at Yoga in the Park at Denman Estate Park from 6 to 7 p.m.

“It’s a great activity if you’re looking for a little bit of grounding,” Bigham said. “A little bit of movement.”

The fun does not need to end when the weekend does. Monday, April 10 check out Blues on Broadway by Papa Mojo starting at 6 p.m.

“Great idea for an after-work activity,” Bigham said.

Or get a laugh at Lucky Duck Open Mic Night starting at 8:30 p.m.

“This is so fun,” Bigham said. “You’re going to get to see some of San Antonio’s most talented and famous comics and who knows? It’s open mic. So either you or your date might want to get up there and have a go at the mic as well.”

Other events to consider include:

Rise, Sip, and Shop: Sip coffee while shopping with six local vendors at Poetic Republic.

Easter at Vista Brewing: Take a road trip to the Hill Country for a casual Easter Sunday brunch offering farm-to-table, hyper-local food all day. Enjoy your meal with live music, fresh spring air, and wildflowers.