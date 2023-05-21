Texas Parks and Wildlife announces Free Fishing Day Saturday, June 3

Everybody can fish on any public body of water in Texas with no fishing license for one day only.

TEXAS, USA — Who's in the mood to go fishing for FREE?

Saturday, June 3, is Free Fishing Day in Texas. Once a year, Texas Parks and Wildlife allows everyone to fish in any public body of water without a fishing license. The fun begins at midnight and runs until noon.

Fishing is a fun, affordable way for families and friends to spend time together outdoors. Try fishing for free (without a fishing license) in state parks, or buy your fishing license to help support healthy fish populations and their habitats.

You can find places to fish at https://bit.ly/TxFishing.

Daily bag and size limits will still apply, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife. Check fishing regulations at https://bit.ly/TexasFishingRegs.

