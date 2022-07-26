Free fan giveaway for seniors Tuesday

Gonzaba Medical Group is hosting a free electric fan giveaway to help provide relief from the heat for seniors during these warm San Antonio days.

SAN ANTONIO — Nothing helps beat the Texas heat like a nice, cool breeze from a fan.

The Gonzaba Medical Group wants to help seniors in San Antonio stay cool this summer, so they are hosting a free fan giveaway on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The fans will be distributed at Pearsall Park located at 4838 Old Pearsall Road. They have 200 fans to give out, while supplies last.

