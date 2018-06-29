You can take a dip for free or share a book with a furry friend if you are looking for something to do with the family this weekend.

Stay cool all weekend at the city’s 23 outdoor pools. The pools open at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Libraries are not just for people, our furry friends can enjoy them as well! Friday is “Read to a Dog” day at the Brook Hollow Branch library.

From 2:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m., kids can read their favorite animal stories or other favorite tale to a dog.

Head downtown for a Party on the Plaza at the Tower of the Americas! Local bands will play as families enjoy food and fun activities.

It gets started at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening.

As the moon rises, head down to San Antonio Botanical Gardens for a free showing of "Moonrise Kingdom".

The movie is part of the Wes Anderson Film Festival. It begins around dusk Friday evening.

Let your imagination run wild and come to life during free family night at the Doseum Tuesday night.

The first 1500 guests get in free starting at 6:30 p.m. Parking is also free, but limited.

