SAN ANTONIO — Two new attractions will debut at SeaWorld and Aquatica of San Antonio in spring 2019.

You'll get to experience three new rides within two new Aquatica attractions.

New on the block is iHu's Breakaway Falls. It's an eye-catching multi-drop tower slide that sets you up for total free fall down one of the steepest hills in the park.

Turtle Reef, an attraction giving guests an up-close look at endangered sea turtles, will have two new rides called Riptide Rescue and Sea Swinger.

Sea Swinger is a pendulum ride that swings riders 180 degrees back and forth.

Riptide Rescue sends guests on a personal sea turtle rescue mission while on a classic spinner ride.

As a part of the announcement, SeaWorld is offering 30 percent off 2019 annual passes. For more information, click here.

© 2018 KENS