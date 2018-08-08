SAN ANTONIO —

A free exhibit at Central Library offers San Antonians with vision impairments a chance to experience art through multiple senses.

The Color of Blind is back for its sixth year. Dozens of interactive pieces are ready for guests to touch, smell and even hear. Individuals with full sight are also welcomed to participate.

"You can come and touch the art. When do you get to do that? You don't, so that's why you should come," said David Anthony Garcia, a contributing artist.

The art exhibit is in the Central Library gallery located on Soledad Street downtown.

The free experience is available during normal library hours through August 26th.

"All different types of mediums making artwork for the visually impaired, It's a community collective just to have this art show. It's really a fantastic production," said Trina Bacon, the founder and curator of The Color of Blind.

Weston Wright stopped by the opening celebration Tuesday. The 13-year-old from La Vernia was born blind. He has been a fan of the exhibit for the past few years.

"It was very exciting, I think I found this one piece I think it was a mermaid and it was made out of soap stone. I was just fascinated with that one piece. It's just amazing," said Wright. "I think that's really interesting, you know the different textures, some of them smell different, you know you have the soap stone and the wood. I just think it's really cool."

Weston and other guests meandered through the installation. They experienced rough items and smooth, along with a piece designed to sound like church bells.

Bacon and others behind the initiative hope to open a museum dedicated to guests with vision impairments and special needs.

