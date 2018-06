Celebrate Dad with superheroes! Bring the family out to Mission Marquee Plaza Saturday for a special showing of “Justice League”.

Picnics and Pets are also welcome and the movie starts at dusk.

Click here for more information.



Enjoy a free movie Friday night for Movie Night at the Heights! This week, they are showing Paddington 2.

The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Alamo Heights Nature Trails Park at 246 Viesca St, Alamo Heights.

Click here for more information.