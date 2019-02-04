SAN ANTONIO — If your kiddos aren't scared of the Easter bunny they can snag free pictures with him at Bass Pro Shops this spring!
From April 13-21 you can get a free 4 by 6 photo taken with the Easter bunny at the store located at 17907 IH-10 West San Antonio, TX 78257.
The free pictures will be offered at the following times between April 13 and 21:
- Saturdays: 11 am - 6 pm
- Sundays: 12 pm - 5 pm
- Mondays-Thursdays: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Friday: 2pm - 8 pm
Free arts and crafts in addition to toy giveaways will be a part of the store's week-long Easter celebration.
