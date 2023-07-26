Free drinks available at the San Antonio Zoo to help provide relief from the Texas heat

"It's a great way to beat the heat while engaging in fun, educational activities that support our mission of securing a future for wildlife."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo has announced a variety of cool summer offerings to help their guests beat the heat, including unlimited free drinks, according to a press release.

The release says they will begin providing complimentary Coca-Cola drinks then unlimited free soft drinks, Powerade and water for the rest of the month.

They will also host 'Splashin' Safari Water Parties throughout the day featuring music and water battles for all ages at their Great Lawn for the rest of the summer, according to the San Antonio Zoo.

Outdoor 'Cool Zones' will provide visitors with free water stations, benches and air conditioning provided by Friedrich Air Conditioning along zoo pathways, the release says.

"We invite everyone to come and enjoy these COOL new offerings at San Antonio Zoo this summer. It's a great way to beat the heat while engaging in fun, educational activities that support our mission of securing a future for wildlife," says Jesse Vargas, Deputy Director of San Antonio Zoo.

For those wanting a more adult drink the zoo is showcasing cold cocktails and mocktails drawing inspiration from across the globe by embarking on their 'Continental Cocktail Crawl,' the zoo says.

According to a press release, the San Antonio Zoo's cool new summer offerings are offered in partnership with Friedrich Air Conditioning.