Free dental care offered in San Antonio on Dec. 23

SAN ANTONIO — Just in time for Christmas, Comfort Dental is once again offering free dental care at its offices.

The "Care Day" free dental care will be offered at more than 100 locations of the dental group on December 23. A search of locations show six Comfort Dental offices within 50 miles of San Antonio.

The care is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and goes through 11 a.m.