Free car washes for class of 2020

The car wash is worth $14.99, but it has to be used this week.

SAN ANTONIO — The latest perk for high school and college seniors couldn't come at a better time as temperatures hit 3 digits this week - free car washes!

Bee Clean Car Washes announced it's giving away free car washes this week only for the class of 2020.

The car wash business explained their decision to offer the freebie was a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We love you and know you missed out on typical Graduation plans," the email from Bee Clean Car Washes said.

The "Bee Hive Car Wash" is worth $14.99. To claim it, you can download the Bee Clean Car Wash app and use promo code GRAD2020. You can then scan the QR code at the kiosk and as Bee Clean Car Washes said, "Enjoy a clean car this first week of freedom from school."