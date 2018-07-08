SAN ANTONIO — Military personnel and their families can enjoy a free day of Topgolf with the top-ranked women's pro golfer Sunday, August 12 from 10 am to 1 pm.

It's part of Topgolf's Military Appreciation Day with Lexi Thompson. The US #1 pro golfer will be on hand offering swing tips to golfers as a salute to "all our military and their families," a flier for the event reads.

A Facebook event for Military Appreciation Day says that the event is first-come, first-serve, and open to active military and retirees alike with a valid military ID. Those planning to attend can RSVP to the event through Facebook.

Thompson, a nine-time tour title champion, will have a "special surprise" for those in attendance, according to the Facebook event.

For more information about Topgolf, visit their website.

