Free and fun things to do: Weekend of Nov. 16-18
Author: KENS Staff
Published: 10:47 AM CST November 15, 2018
Updated: 5:04 PM CST November 15, 2018
SAN ANTONIO — Holiday events, outdoor movies and nature appreciation are just some of the fun things on offer the weekend of Nov. 16-18 in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Movies and Theater

Get in the holiday spirit with a double feature. Mission Marquee Plaza presents “The Star” and “Polar Express” Saturday night. Picnic, lawn chairs, blankets and pets are all welcome. The movies start at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

---

If you missed the blockbuster hit, Black Panther, in theaters, now is your chance to catch it on a big screen.

It will show Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at Plaza Guadalupe. The showing will also include pre-movie entertainment starting at 7:00 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Click here for more information.

---

See Shakespeare like you have never seen it before! The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre returns to San Antonio for a third year, performing the Much Ado About Nothing,

The shows are Nov. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre. The showings are free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served.

Click here for more information.

Holiday Events

Grab “Breakfast with Santa” Saturday at South Park Mall. Starting at 9:00 a.m., the first 150 kids can eat with Jolly St. Nick courtesy of Chick-Fil-A.

Click here for more information.

---

Light up the sky for the holidays during the “Light the Way” holiday festival at the University of the Incarnate Word.

The family-friendly fun begins Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with a kids corner, holiday shop, food truck yard and performances by the Cardinal spirit teams. The official lighting is at 6:30 p.m. and there are fireworks to end the night.

Click here for more information.

Hill Country

Check out holidays in the Hill Country at “A Lone Star Christmas” in Johnson City. The drive-through display has millions of lights and illuminates for the first time on Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It runs nightly through January 1.

Click here for more information.

---

Kerrville also welcomes the holiday season with the annual “Holiday Lighted Parade”. Grab a hot chocolate, bring the family for the floats, lights and arrival of Santa on a fire truck!

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening in downtown Kerrville.

Click here for more information.

Nature and Outdoors

Kids can learn about endangered species around the Edwards Aquifer at a free presentation at Phil Hardberger Park.

Karson the blind salamander will introduce some of the other endangered species at the aquifer. Kid-friendly activities are include. It is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Urban Ecology Center at Phil Hardberger Park. A donation of $5 per family is suggested.

Click here for more information.

Festivals

Pokemon fans can rejoice at the Pokefest Experience at the Norris Conference Center. The event includes celebrity voice actor, Eric Stuart, cosplay contest, performances and a laser show.

Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets for adults are $10. The event runs 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

---

Watch some of the best mariachi music in the city performed by student mariachi groups from across the country. It’s Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza National Vocal Competition.

The event is on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Three dozen student groups and soloists will be showcased in a competition to open for Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan.

Tickets are $20 at the door. Click here for more information.

