Free and fun things to do: Weekend of Nov. 16-18

Get in the holiday spirit with a double feature. Mission Marquee Plaza presents “The Star” and “Polar Express” Saturday night. Picnic, lawn chairs, blankets and pets are all welcome. The movies start at 5:30 p.m.

If you missed the blockbuster hit, Black Panther, in theaters, now is your chance to catch it on a big screen.

It will show Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at Plaza Guadalupe. The showing will also include pre-movie entertainment starting at 7:00 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

See Shakespeare like you have never seen it before! The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre returns to San Antonio for a third year, performing the Much Ado About Nothing,

The shows are Nov. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre. The showings are free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served.

