The holiday season is in full swing in the Alamo City. From caroling to visiting Santa, there are plenty of free activities to get into the holiday spirit.

Head downtown for holiday boat caroling along the River Walk. Groups of carolers will ride down the San Antonio River on decorated barges starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

The caroling is every night through December 21.

Click here for more information.

Get up Saturday morning for pancakes and pictures with Santa. Jolly Old St. Nick will be at the Bulverde United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Enjoy a Christmas blast from the past Saturday at the Schaefer Library. Bring the whole family to watch classic Christmas cartoons such at the Pink Panther, Yogi Bear and the Grinch from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The library will provide popcorn, but feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks.

Click here for more information.

Take in the lights along the San Antonio River while checking out some amazing works of art from around the world. Saturday night is family night at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., you can also create ornaments and small holiday treasures.

Click here for more information.

On Sunday, Urban 15 will present its annual holiday laser show.

The dance group’s 3D animation and light effects spectacular is at the Lila Cockrell Theater at 4:00 p.m.

Click here to reserve free tickets.

© 2018 KENS