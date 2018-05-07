From dancing to yoga, there are plenty of ways to get moving here in San Antonio the weekend of July 6-8 and beyond.

---

Dance to the music at the 25th annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival. Friday, July 6 is the first of four Friday nights of music at the Wonderland of the Americas Amphitheater.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

---

Enjoy an evening of song and dance at the Parks and Recreation Department's "BRAVO!"

Dance performances from various troupes will accompany live performances of bands. There will be traditional folkloric numbers, vocals and contemporary dance routines.

Show time is 8 p.m. and the box office opens at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theater, Wednesday, July 11th.

General admission is free but donations are also welcomed. There is a $10 suggested donation.

---

Bring the entire crew out for "Family Flicks" at the San Antonio Museum of Art Friday night.

The screening will be the new movie, "Ferdinand". Families can bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics for the outdoor showing.

The movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

----

Stretch your mind and stretch your body during "Yoga Family Story Time" Saturday at the Tobin Library.

The unique new take on storytime combines literacy with play with simple yoga moves that can easily be done by kids.

It's from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon and is recommended for family with children ages 4-10.

---

Food, fashion and art come together during the "Frida Birthday Bash" Saturday at the Brick at Blue Star.

The one-of-a-kind gallery will also include a photo booth and an altar to light a candle in remembrance of Frida.

---

Stay cool all weekend at the city’s 23 outdoor pools. The pools open at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

