SAN ANTONIO — High traffic, speed and jaywalking all play a role in pedestrian accidents; that's especially true in a stretch of road in northwest San Antonio.

In fact two people were killed in the area of Fredericksburg and Huebner roads in a span of 24 hours this week, including a 54-year-old man.

A tow truck struck and killed the victim as he crossed the road at that intersection. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Transportation & Capital says Fredericksburg Road is a hotspot for vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents.

Over the last nine months Randy Solis has worked as a tattoo artist at Distinction Tattoo. He spends his free time keeping an eye out from the front desk, which overlooks Fredericksburg Road.

"A lot of jaywalking, just a lot of people walking the streets, just crossing over. Scooters too," Solis said, describing what he sees on the street in terms of people getting around.

He says he’s even been involved in some close calls.

"I've almost hit like two people," Solis said.

Between 2011 and 2015, drivers hit 65 pedestrians on portions of Fredericksburg Road, according to the San Antonio Severe Pedestrian Injury Areas Report.

Of those, eight people were killed.

A spokesperson for the city points to speed as the number one factor in accidents, and Solis said he agrees.

“They have the cameras here too, so they always constantly go off because people are speeding or passing the red light,” Solis said.

Some crosswalks are also few and far between, leading many to take the risk of crossing more than six lanes of traffic to get to the other side of the road.

"I've seen young kids, probably in their teens, crossing the road all the way to older people (in their) 70s," Solis said.

In 2017, voters approved an $8 million bond that includes improvements for Fredericksburg Road, including amenities for pedestrian.

So far this year this year, 45 people have died in vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents citywide, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Through Vision Zero San Antonio, the city is continously working to track down the trouble spots to help eliminate deadly pedestrian accidents.

