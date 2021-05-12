Driver dead, no students hurt after Fredericksburg ISD bus crashes

Police said the bus driver suffered a medical emergency.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — A driver has died after a school bus crash in Fredericksburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the bus driver suffered a medical emergency around 3:50 p.m., and the bus hit several vehicles parked on North Milam Street.

One of the vehicles struck was pushed from its parked location and struck the business at 904 N. Milam St., police said.

Some Fredericksburg ISD students were on the bus at the time, but they were not hurt. The bus driver was taken to Hill Country Memorial Hospital for treatment and died at the hospital.

All of the students’ parents or guardians have been notified.