Frances Hall facing prison time for insurance fraud

Frances Hall originally gained national attention after being convicted of killing her husband.

SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that in the years between 2009 and 2016, Hall reportedly filed false payroll information to the Texas Mutual Insurance Company and concealed payroll reports in order to get lower insurance premiums, the DWC said.

All in all, officials say the scheme allowed the company and owners of the company to avoid over $9 million in insurance premium payments.

“The Texas workers’ compensation system is funded through premiums that employers pay,” says Travis County prosecutor Jessica Bergeman. “The system relies on the integrity of all who participate to ensure that workers’ compensation is viable and able to protect injured workers.”

Hall originally grabbed national attention in 2013 after being found guilty of killing her husband, Bill Hall Jr., when she chased after him on a rural stretch of 1604, then hit him with her SUV.

She also injured his mistress. In fact, at the time of the fatal crash, Hall was chasing the mistress, Bonnie Contreras.

She was later released from prison in 2016 after serving a short sentence.