Four years later, questions remain on Anaqua Springs deaths

SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday marks four years since the tragic shooting deaths of a mother and her two children in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood. The shootings gained national attention at the time.

On January 10, 2019, Nicole Olsen and her two daughters, London Bribiescas, 10, and Alexa Montez, 16, were found shot to death in their home in the wealthy subdivision near Leon Springs. The medical examiner ruled the mother's death a suicide and the girl's deaths as homicides.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar had hoped to close the case at the end of 2020, but it was eventually sent back to investigators. By early 2021, Sheriff Salazar said the case was still under investigation. There have been very few developments since then.

London's father later filed a lawsuit alleging that Nichol's then-boyfriend, Charlie Wheeler, is to blame for the deaths. Nichol and her daughters were living in his home at the time. The lawsuit alleges that Wheeler had a loaded handgun beside his bed in the bedroom and he taught Olsen how to use it. It states that the couple got into lengthy arguments, where Olsen exhibited “increasingly erratic behavior.”

Wheeler's attorneys told KENS 5 the lawsuit is filled with falsehoods and contains no proof.

In September of 2022, we learned London's family attorney is asking the Texas Attorney General or the Texas Rangers to get involved.