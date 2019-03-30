SAN ANTONIO — Friday marked four weeks since Bexar County mother and businesswoman Andreen McDonald went missing. On Saturday, San Antonians showed they're still determined to find her.

Searchers met on a road just off 281 north of Stone Oak Parkway, bringing horses and ATVs as they prepared to search a nearby wooded area.

Deputies say they believe Andreen's husband, Andre, was involved in her death. He's been arrested and remains behind bars on $300,000 bail – recently reduced from $2 million by a judge – and investigators say he won't help in the case.