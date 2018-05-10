San Antonio's Apache Creek is home to several types of birds, cranes, ducks, turtles, and many other wildlife.

The creek runs from SW 19th street to I-35.

Animal Care Services assistant director, Shannon Sims, says teens are using the creek as their playground to torture animals living there.

“Several suspects ages 13-15 have been coming here… kicking the animals, killing them, and disposing the bodies in the water,” said Sims.

The boys and girls posted the video evidence on their social media accounts. Animal Care Services is not releasing the video, as it is now a part of an investigation.

“They are very disturbing,” said Sims about the video. “It shows a complete lack of empathy for animals, multiple kicks, animals trying to get away,” he said.

Sims says a teacher from the teens' school alerted authorities to the video. The four have been identified and are now facing charges.

“Even though they are minors, if you're over the age of 9, you can face a class B misdemeanor for animal torture,” said Sims.

ACS is asking the public to call 311 if you have any information on these incidents or to report any other wildlife cruelty.

