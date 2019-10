SAN ANTONIO — A man and his three passengers walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night with no serious injuries.

According to police, the car rolled into a utility pole and into a yard in the 600 block of Harriman Place just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police told KENS 5 that a utility pole came down and tore wires away from a nearby house knocking out power in a few homes.

No serious injuries have been reported.