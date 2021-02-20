Four San Antonio teens among nation's first female Eagle Scouts

Only 6% of scouts attain Eagle Scout. They have to progress through Scouting's seven ranks, earn at least 21 merit badges and serve in leadership positions

SAN ANTONIO — Four local young women are making history. They are part of the nation's first female Eagle Scouts.

"It's like notifying you you've worked your hardest to be the best person you could be," said Angel Gonzales.

Gonzales, Michelle Bourland, Medwyn Guajardo and Gayle Hende are among 200 young women who joined the Alamo Area BSA when the Boy Scouts opened the organization to women two years ago.

They have completed all requirements to reach the highest rank of the organization.

"I've done so much to get to this point, but it's just a small step in the things that I want to do," said Medwyn Guajardo.

Only six percent of scouts attain Eagle Scout. They have to progress through Scouting's seven ranks, earn at least 21 merit badges and serve in leadership positions.

"I would like to be president of the United States." said Guajardo.

She the confidence and courage she's learned through becoming an Eagle Scout will help her achieve her goals.

Eagle scouts also have to complete a large community service project.

"My Eagle project was renovating and refurbishing the changing tables at Camp Camp which is a camp for disabled children and young adults to go to," said Michelle Bourland.

Bourland hopes to own a veterinary practice.

"Being an Eagle Scout will help me with that because it has taught me leadership skills," said Bourland.

Gayle Hende wants to become an FBI agent. She earned all 131 merit badges.

"It was certainly a lot of work, a lot of weekdays after I do school work and a lot of weekends when I'm not doing mentoring or other things. It's been worth it."

"This is a great opportunity for the young ladies that want to grow into great leaders," said BSA Alamo Area Council Scout Executive Michael De Los Santos.

They've put their just earned Eagle Scout skills to use this week.

"Recently I've lost water in my house and there is a 17-month old who is sick in my house right now. With all my scouting and training and my ability to just kind of take disaster and stressful situation and to handle them calmly. I've been able to kind of help keep my family safe," said Gonzales.