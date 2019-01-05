Break out the bathing suits, towels and sunscreen! Saturday, May 4 marks the beginning of pool season in San Antonio.

Four regional pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and you can beat the heat for free at:

Heritage Pool, 1423 Ellison Dr.

Lady Bird Johnson Pool, 10700 Nacogdoches

Southside Lions Pool, 3100 Hiawatha

Woodlawn Pool, 221 Alexander Ave.

The pools are also normally open 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays for open swim. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, open swim runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and lap swim goes from 7:30 to 9:30 in the morning.

Other San Antonio pools will open closer to the start of the summer.

For more information about San Antonio's pools, visit the Parks and Recreation website.

