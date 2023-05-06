Four people were pulled out of their SUV by SAFD Heavy Rescue Team following 3-vehicle collision on west side

Firefighters used extricating tools to remove a door and roof to get the victims out of the heavily-damaged vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were pulled out of their SUV by the SAFD Heavy Rescue Team following a 3-vehicle crash on the west side late Sunday night.

It happened on the 9200 block of Potranco Road near Hunt Lane around 10:40 p.m.

An officer at the scene said the crash involved three vehicles, but did not say exactly how it happened.

Four people were rescued from the substantially damaged car by firefighters using extricating tools to remove a door and the roof top of the vehicle to get them out safely.

Police say the victim in the second car was not injured.

A third car pulled over in another location, and police say they are being evaluated for being under the influence of either alcohol or a substance.

No other details were provided.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.